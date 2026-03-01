original
Watching and Feeding the Birds
Today we upgraded the birds' diet. We got them more blackseeds, which they seem to love the most. We've tried all sorts of seeds and suppliers over the years.
The seller I spoke to today (Carl) said he has a friend in the business and he had attempted to get his son-in-law involved in it (he declined). It is apparently a flourishing business now that more people explore birding (it took off around COVID-19).
If you have winged wildlife nearby, consider helping it find food or supply food to that wildlife (in some reasons it is critical to them*). We need more birds in the world. Today, as I paused on my way home, I enjoyed watching seagulls perched on some roofs. They're incredible animals that make neat sound. One of them nearly pooped on me (very close call, maybe 30cm away), but maybe intentionally avoided that. The very large gulls (but young ones) were socialising and gliding against the wind. They made me smile. Sometimes flocks of them come near our home. █
____
* One limping bird is recovering this week. We'd like to think better diet has helped this recovery.
