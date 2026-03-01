I run these 5 commands on every fresh Linux install to save hours of work

Tux Machines

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200 Is Out with Linux 6.18 LTS, IPFire Domain Blocklist

Coming almost two months after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200 release introduces support for the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, which promises general improvements to network throughput and latency, and enhanced packet filtering capabilities.

Armbian 26.2 Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, Expanded ARM and RISC-V Support

Coming three months after Armbian 25.11, the Armbian 26.2 release adds support for new ARM boards and chips, including SpacemiT MusePi Pro, Radxa Rock 4D, Orangepi RV2, OrangePi 4A, Odroid M2, Lamobo R1, Khadas Mind, Orange Pi 6 Plus, Minisforum MS-R1, NuMaker-IoT-MA35D1-A1, SpacemiT MUSE Book, Friendlyelec NanoPi Zero2, DG SVR 865 Tiny, and Radxa E24C.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 1st, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

AerynOS 2026.02 Released with GNOME 49.4, KDE Plasma 6.6, and COSMIC 1.0.8

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18.15 LTS kernel, AerynOS 2026.02 ships with the latest GNOME 49.4 desktop environment by default on the live ISO, but it also includes support for the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment, which is accompanied by KDE Frameworks to 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.2.

Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.6 Released with Linux 6.19, TLP Support, and More

Coming two months after PorteuX 2.5, the PorteuX 2.6 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series, and features the KDE Plasma 6.5.5, GNOME 49.4, Xfce 4.20, LXQt 2.3, Cinnamon 6.6, COSMIC 1.0.8, MATE 1.28.2, and LXDE 0.11.1 desktop environments as standalone flavors.

BunsenLabs Carbon Is Here with Support for Wayland Sessions, Based on Debian 13

Based on the latest and greatest Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series and powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, BunsenLabs Carbon introduces support for launching Wayland sessions, along with a wrapper script for pkexec to run under Wayland.

LinuxGizmos.com

DFI IRN556 3.5-inch SBC supports Atom x7000RE and Twin Lake CPUs

DFI has introduced the IRN556, a 3.5-inch single board computer supporting Intel Atom x7000RE “Amston Lake” processors and Intel Processor N-series “Twin Lake” parts. The board targets industrial and embedded deployments requiring extended temperature operation and flexible I/O expansion.

Rockchip RK3588 and RK3576 video decoder support lands in mainline Linux

Collabora has announced that support for the VDPU381 and VDPU383 video decoder IP cores used in Rockchip’s RK3588 and RK3576 SoCs has been merged into the upstream Linux kernel. The update brings improved hardware decoding support for H.264 and HEVC to mainline Linux on these platforms.

ESP32-P4-PC board from Olimex offers HDMI and MIPI support

The ESP32-P4-PC is an embedded development board based on Espressif’s ESP32-P4 RISC-V processor. Developed by Olimex and measuring 90 x 60 mm, the board provides HDMI output, MIPI CSI and DSI interfaces, Ethernet, USB host ports, audio, storage, and expansion headers in a compact form factor.

LILYGO Unveils RISC-V ESP32-P4 T-Halow Board and ESP32-S3 E-Paper S3 Pro Lite

LILYGO has released two new ESP32-based products: the T-Halow P4, a compact development board built around Espressif’s ESP32-P4 RISC-V SoC with integrated Wi-Fi HaLow support, and the T5 E-Paper S3 Pro Lite, a 4.7-inch ESP32-S3 e-paper device positioned as a simplified version of the Pro model introduced in 2024.

I run these 5 commands on every fresh Linux install to save hours of work

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 01, 2026

konsole

Quoting: I run these 5 commands on every fresh Linux install to save hours of work —

Setting up a fresh Linux system and getting it ready for your work can sometimes be a tedious time sink. It's why I have this 5-step approach to making it as fast as I can.

Read on

"Attestation" Mandated in US If American Politicians Get Their Way
KDE Plasma 6.7.0 will make managing your printers a lot easier
My OS of choice was Fedora Silverblue
 
Kernel Space: Windows Copies Linux, The 64-bit Hurd is Out
IBM Red Hat Promoting Buzzwords in Official Site
Applications: groff 1.24.0, Other Releases, and GNU/Linux Networking Commands
PostgreSQL: pgdsat version 2.0 and POSETTE 2026
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, ESP32, and More
Games: Doom, Steam Deck, and Steam GNU/Linux Titles
Android Leftovers
Lenovo launches new rugged Android tablet in Europe
I thought I knew Linux… until I tried this distro
Most Linux distros evolve. NixOS shows up, cracks its knuckles, and politely questions that entire premise
Orange Pi Neo Linux-powered handheld gaming PC delayed indefinitely due to RAM & SSD increases
But it looks we’ll have to wait at least a little longer for the handheld to be released
This simple Linux backup setup saved me from a total disaster
They usually start with you thinking, this will take two minutes, and end with you staring at your screen in that very specific way Linux users know too well
Free and Open Source Software
Review: AerynOS 2026.01
Despite the "alpha" label on AerynOS and despite a few rough edges and despite a few limitations, the distribution has made a good deal of progress
Linux 7.0-rc2
TeX Live 2026 released
Software Freedom or "Breaking Free" in Norway
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 1st, 2026
The 281st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending March 1st, 2026.
Hyprland 0.54 is out, and it can give you a "50% to 500%" performance boost
Games: Arcade, Steam Next Fest, Steam Deck, and Proton Experimental
Programming Leftovers
NuTyX GNU/Linux 26.02.2
NuTyX 26.02.2 available with cards 3.4.3
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
Vivo Pad 6 Pro: New Android tablet leak reveals flagship chipset and launch timeline
4 productivity-boosting tmux features you should be using
Has your terminal app ever crashed mid-op
Best Free and Open Source Software
BashCore – Debian-based live Linux distribution
BashCore is a Debian-based live Linux distribution tailored for security professionals
I run these 5 commands on every fresh Linux install to save hours of work
Setting up a fresh Linux system and getting it ready for your work can sometimes be a tedious time sink
The best Linux terminal dashboard is wtf (and you need to try it)
Do you wish your terminal could do more than just run commands
pearOS – Arch-based Linux distribution
pearOS is an Arch-based desktop Linux distribution that delivers a macOS-inspired look and feel
ML4W OS – Arch Linux-based distro
ML4W OS is an Arch Linux–based distribution built around a deeply customised Hyprland dynamic tiling compositor
BunsenLabs Carbon Arrives With Debian 13 and Wayland Integration
BunsenLabs Carbon released with latest Debian 13 base and Wayland support
Three Talks by Richard Stallman This Month: Risch-Rotkreuz, Rapperswil, Then Bern [original]
Swiss readers of ours might want to attend
Watching and Feeding the Birds [original]
We've tried all sorts of seeds and suppliers over the years
today's leftovers
Kernel (Linux) News
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon and The Cyber Show
3 episodes
Fedora Development and Red Hat Abandoning Linux to Sell Ponzi Scheme (Slop) for IBM
Programming Leftovers
Games: Full-screen Games in GNU/Linux, Data Center Sim, and Destruction by US Customs or DHL
Sailfish OS Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications News
Debian Lomiri, Debconf, and More
Debian leftovers
KDE: OSM Hack Weekend/KDE Itinerary, Breeze QtWidgets
Qt and KDE bits
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Xiaomi releases new high-end Android tablet globally
Waiting for the Cylons
We saw the leaks of the Halloween Documents, which explicitly detailed Microsoft's internal strategies to disrupt and undermine.
The atomic Linux distro nobody talks about just got a big update
What I found was a cool little distro that offered the atomic experience without the immutable filesystem
KaOS just ditched KDE Plasma, and the replacement is unlike anything else on Linux
After 12 years of working together, KaOS rocked the open-source world by announcing that it was getting rid of KDE Plasma
6 habits that finally stopped me from breaking Linux
If you have used Linux on your desktop for any length of time, you know the dance
This Ubuntu-based distro might be the easiest Windows escape route yet
I found a lesser-known Linux distro that actually gets it. For the first time in years
Official Ubuntu 26.04 ‘Resolute Raccoon’ mascot revealed
Official mascot artwork for Ubuntu 26.04 LTS ‘Resolute Raccoon’ has been revealed
Best Free and Open Source Software
FLOPPINUX – embedded Linux on a single floppy
FLOPPINUX is a complete Linux distribution that fits on a single 1.44MB floppy disk
AerynOS 2026.02 Released with GNOME 49.4, KDE Plasma 6.6, and COSMIC 1.0.8
The AerynOS project released today a new ISO snapshot of this independent GNU/Linux distribution, AerynOS 2026.02, which brings various package updates and improvements.
Spending More Effort/Time on Gemini Protocol [original]
More and more people recognise the Web's weaknesses and look for something else
Today in Techrights
Another Geminispace Milestone [original]
For those who don't know Gemini Protocol, it's simpler and thus faster than the Web
Dr. Andy Farnell on Pulling the Plug [original]
Who does your technology serve?
In Praise of Catalyst2, My Webhost Since 2004 [original]
Here's to the next 22 years!
March About to Commence [original]
Today we were out all morning
Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.6 Released with Linux 6.19, TLP Support, and More
PorteuX 2.6 has been released today as the latest snapshot of this Slackware-based distribution inspired by Slax and Porteus and designed to be super fast, small, portable, modular, and immutable.
Security Leftovers
Security patches and more
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftofers
Programming Leftovers
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications: The 'Smartphone' Fatigue and "State of [GNU/]Linux Mobile 2026"
a pair of new articles
Mozilla Development and Localization
Mozilla Firefox links
Software Freedom: Cory Doctorow, Moving off American Tech, and Choosing Nextcloud, not OpenCloud
Ubuntu: Snapshot, Open Hardware and Reduced Security With Rust Fetishists
Ubuntu leftovers
Tumbleweed and OpenSUSE Roundup
OpenSUSE updates
Games: Framework, Godot, and More
Hardware and Devices: ESP32, Arduino, and More
today's howtos
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
mostly from the Red Hat site
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.3, Linux 6.18.13, Linux 6.12.74, Linux 6.6.127, Linux 6.1.164, Linux 5.15.201, and Linux 5.10.251
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.3 kernel
Games: OrangePi Neo, Gambonanza, and More
Linux-based Orange Pi Neo gaming handheld delayed due to rising RAM and storage costs
The Orange Pi Neo gaming handheld has been delayed
Linux Mint released its best version yet, and it’s the ultimate Windows replacement
For people looking to switch from Windows, the common question asked is what the most suitable Linux distribution is
Free and Open Source Software
today's leftovers
This Week in Plasma: Vietnamese lunar calendar and rounder highlights
This week, in addition to the typical post-Plasma-release bug-fix spree, folks started working on UI improvements and features
Canadian Software Boutique SimplyPHP Acquired by Startup-Focused TLM
The deal pairs a boutique PHP outsourcing shop with a startup-focused product studio
Open Hardware/Modding: Framework, Raspberry Pi CM5, and More
Raspberry Pi and other devices
Arch-based Bluestar Linux 6.18.9 drops with a new kernel, Firefox 148, LibreOffice 26.2.1, and more
Advertised as an operating system "that provides a breadth of functionality and ease of use without sacrificing aesthetics
Red Hat on hosted control planes (HCP) and Rocky Linux or CIQ selling long-term support (LTS)
IBM and clones
Linux explores new way of authenticating developers and their code and Linux 7.0
Linux news
BunsenLabs Carbon Is Here with Support for Wayland Sessions, Based on Debian 13
BunsenLabs Carbon has been released today, more than two years after BunsenLabs Boron, with a new Debian base for this OpenBox-based and lightweight distro, the successor of the acclaimed CrunchBang Linux distribution.
Today in Techrights
