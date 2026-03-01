news
today's leftovers
-
Applications
-
Linuxize ☛ top Command in Linux: Monitor Processes in Real Time
The top command displays running processes and system resource usage in real time. This guide covers sorting, filtering, load metrics, and key interactive controls.
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
David L Farquhar ☛ What happened to GEM?
GEM was an early GUI for the IBM PC and compatibles and, later, the Atari ST, developed by Digital Research, the developers of CP/M and, later, DR-DOS. (Digital Equipment Corporation was a different company.) So what was it, and what happened to GEM?
It was very similar to the Apple Lisa, and Apple saw it as a Lisa/Macintosh ripoff and threatened to sue. While elements of GEM did indeed resemble the Lisa, Digital Research actually hired several developers from Xerox PARC.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Developer's 1994 Linux desktop recreation runs in your browser as a modern web app — open-source project brings old-school CDE interface back from the dead and features classic 90s web browser, text editor, and more
If you're tired of the modern internet, then why not dial back to the 1990s? One nostalgic developer has recreated the pinnacle of early Linux operating systems with the so-called CDE Time Capsule. Posted as an open-source project on GitHub under the GPL license, but accessible via its own website, the project has faithfully recreated the appearance of a Debian Linux installation, circa 1994.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Global IP TV Panel version 2026Mk3
ETP has updated the PET due to a URL change of DW News.
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ Meet the wildlife conservation AI 5G hotspot at MWC Barcelona 2026 [Ed: Sea of buzzwords from Ubuntu]
At the center is a portable 5G AI hotspot built on Ubuntu and Canonical Kubernetes, running on Arm-based Ampere servers. It connects drones, trail cameras, and researcher applications over a built-in private 5G network, with optional satellite backhaul.
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Satya's sacrifice: Why agents threaten Office and how Microsoft responds
In other words, imagine a world where agents can create Office documents without the need for Microsoft apps, by reading and writing the underlying file formats. And when knowledge workers collaborate with agents, Office is moved from the center of their world to a bunch of plug-ins.
-
Daniel Lemire ☛ You can use newline characters in URLs
We locate web content using special addresses called URLs. We are all familiar with addresses like https://google.com. Sometimes, URLs can get long and they can become difficult to read. Thus, we might be tempted to format them like so in HTML using newline and tab characters, like so: [...]
-
-