Linuxize ☛ sort Cheatsheet
Quick reference for sorting text lines with sort in Linux
Ruben Schade ☛ Tiling a small image with ImageMagick
Say you have a tiny image you want to tile across a larger canvas. Today I learned you can do this with ImageMagick: [...]
Linux Host Support ☛ How to install Wget on AlmaLinux 10
Wget is a free command-line tool for downloading files from the Internet. It can fetch files from servers via HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP. The Wget command-line tool can resume interrupted downloads, download multiple files at once, and limit bandwidth usage.
Make Tech Easier ☛ 2026-02-19 [Older] Escaping Windows: The Ultimate Guide to Migrate to Linux
ID Root ☛ How To Install Terraform on Fedora 43
Managing cloud infrastructure by hand is tedious, error-prone, and simply does not scale. Whether you are spinning up a single virtual machine or orchestrating a multi-cloud environment with dozens of services, doing it manually means wasted time and inevitable mistakes.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jupyter Notebook on Debian 13
If you work with data science, machine learning, or scientific computing, Jupyter Notebook needs no introduction. It is one of the most widely adopted interactive computing tools in the world — and running it on Debian 13 (codenamed Trixie) gives you a stable, secure, and high-performance GNU/Linux foundation that is difficult to beat.
What Is a Tuple in Python? Syntax, Examples, and When to Use One
A tuple in Python is an ordered, immutable collection of elements. Once you create a tuple, you cannot change, add, or remove its items. That single characteristic — immutability — is what separates tuples from lists and makes them one of the most misunderstood data structures in the language.
Make Tech Easier ☛ 2026-02-17 [Older] Linux Aliases: The Ultimate Hack to Boost Your Terminal Efficiency
Evan Hahn ☛ Notes from February 2026
Things I did and saw this February.
Things I made
I shipped my first feature at Ghost: Inbox Links. When a member enters their email to log in or sign up, we now show a button that takes them straight to their inbox. In addition to shipping a neat feature, I also enjoyed learning about MX records and RFC-compliant email address parsing. The source code for the main logic is here.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Linux Kernel Headers on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)
Linux kernel headers provide the interface files that userspace tools and driver build systems rely on when they need to compile against your current kernel.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install FFmpeg on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)
Most video conversion, audio extraction, and streaming workflows on GNU/Linux run through FFmpeg at some point. Ubuntu ships it in the default Universe repository, so you can install FFmpeg on Ubuntu GNU/Linux with a single APT command and keep it updated alongside the rest of your system.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Node.js on Debian (13, 12, 11)
Debian ships a stable but older Node.js in its default repositories, which works for basic server tasks but falls behind what most JavaScript projects expect.