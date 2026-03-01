news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 01, 2026



Quoting: ML4W OS - Arch Linux-based distro - LinuxLinks —

ML4W OS is an Arch Linux–based distribution built around a deeply customised Hyprland dynamic tiling compositor. The project focuses on delivering sophisticated Hyprland configurations – commonly known as “dotfiles” – which can also be installed on other Arch-based distributions, as well as Fedora and openSUSE.

In addition to these standalone configuration packages, the ML4W OS live ISO provides a complete, ready-to-use Linux distribution. It includes the full Hyprland setup along with curated applications, icons, themes, and wallpapers. Installation to a hard drive is handled through a custom text-based system installer. The project further supports users with comprehensive documentation covering the setup and configuration of Hyprland.