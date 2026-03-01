Best Free and Open Source Software

news
taproom - TUI for Homebrew
taproom is a terminal user interface (TUI) for Homebrew. It provides a fast and fluid way to explore formulae and casks directly in your terminal.
Homebrew is a package manager that allows users to install, update, and manage software directly from the terminal without requiring root/sudo privileges.
This is free and open source software.
gotip - select and run Go tests
gotip is a TUI application for interactively selecting and running Go tests.
This is free and open source software.
rainy - neofetch-like, minimalistic, and customizable weather-fetching tool
rainy is a neofetch-like, minimalistic, and customizable weather-fetching tool.
This is free and open source software.
Artistic Style - source code indenter, formatter, and beautifier
Artistic Style is a source code indenter, formatter, and beautifier for the C, C++, C++/CLI, Objective‑C, C# and Java programming languages.
Written in C++, it can be used from the command line or incorporated as a library in another program.
Options can be entered from the command line or from an option file. The library version can be called from programs written in languages other than C++.
This is free and open source software.
Audiveris - optical music recognition
The Audiveris application is built around the tight integration of two main components: an OMR engine and an OMR editor.
The OMR engine combines many techniques, depending on the type of entities to be recognized — ad-hoc methods for lines, image morphological closing for beams, external OCR for texts, template matching for heads, neural network for all other fixed-size shapes.
Significant progresses have been made, especially regarding poor-quality scores, but experience tells us that a 100% recognition ratio is simply out of reach in many cases. The OMR editor thus comes into play to overcome engine weaknesses in convenient ways. The user can preselect processing switches to adapt the OMR engine before launching the transcription of the current score. Then the remaining mistakes can generally be quickly fixed via the manual editing of a few music symbols.
This is free and open source software.
LogLens - log viewer
LogLens is a powerful log processing engine with an interactive Terminal UI for viewing and analyzing system logs.
Think of it as a Linux equivalent to Windows Event Viewer.
This is free and open source software.
Wavelog - log amateur radio contacts
Wavelog is a self-hosted PHP application that allows you to log your amateur radio contacts anywhere. All you need is a web browser and active internet connection.
Wavelog itself is an enhanced fork of Cloudlog by MM9SQL (ex 2M0SQL).
This is free and open source software.
6 Best Free and Open Source Linux Soundboards
A good Linux soundboard needs to work well with Pipewire as well as PulseAudio and optionally integrate with JACK. It should be built to play and organize audio clips easily, and let you easily trigger sounds with hotkeys and browse organized folders of clips.
This type of tool is useful for live streaming, reactions, game sessions, and other interactive audio tasks.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 6 high quality free and open source soundboards for Linux.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart. We only feature open source goodness.
Froggit - modern, minimalist Git TUI
Froggit is a modern, minimalist Git TUI.
Designed for clarity, speed, and smooth integration with your terminal workflow.
This is free and open source software.
awtwall - fast TUI wallpaper picker for Wayland
awtwall is a fast TUI wallpaper picker for Wayland with image previews, saved settings, and a keyboard-first workflow.
It is built for Hyprland-style setups and applies wallpapers through swww, hyprpaper, or mpvpaper.
This is free and open source software.