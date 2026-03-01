Best Free and Open Source Software

ZGrab is a fast, modular application-layer network scanner designed for completing large Internet-wide surveys.

ZGrab is built to work with ZMap (ZMap identifies L4 responsive hosts, ZGrab performs in-depth, follow-up L7 handshakes). Unlike many other network scanners, ZGrab outputs detailed transcripts of network handshakes (e.g., all messages exchanged in a TLS handshake) for offline analysis.

This is free and open source software.