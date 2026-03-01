news
Best Free and Open Source Software
ZGrab - application-layer network scanner - LinuxLinks
ZGrab is a fast, modular application-layer network scanner designed for completing large Internet-wide surveys.
ZGrab is built to work with ZMap (ZMap identifies L4 responsive hosts, ZGrab performs in-depth, follow-up L7 handshakes). Unlike many other network scanners, ZGrab outputs detailed transcripts of network handshakes (e.g., all messages exchanged in a TLS handshake) for offline analysis.
OneDriveGUI - simple Linux GUI for OneDrive - LinuxLinks
OneDriveGUI is a simple GUI for OneDrive Linux client with multi-account support.
Best Free and Open Source Software: February 2026 Updates - LinuxLinks
Here’s the newest scoop on our handpicked software recommendations! This month marks another record for us — we’ve published 99 new and updated roundups in the month. But our focus doesn’t end with software; our website is also brimming with informative hardware content.
We’re dedicated to showcasing only free and open-source software, highlighting the best offerings from the open-source community.
Chisel - fast TCP/UDP tunnel - LinuxLinks
Chisel is a fast TCP/UDP tunnel, transported over HTTP, secured via SSH. Single executable including both client and server. Written in Go (golang). Chisel is mainly useful for passing through firewalls, though it can also be used to provide a secure endpoint into your network.
ssm - SSH connection manager - LinuxLinks
Secure Shell Manager (ssm) is an SSH connection manager designed to connect, filter, tag, and much more from a simple terminal interface.
It works on top of installed command-line programs and does not require any setup on remote systems.
outside - multi-purpose weather client - LinuxLinks
outside is a multi-purpose weather client for your terminal.
The --location should be a string with your city and country code, e.g. London, GB or New York, US. If this value is not provided, http://ip-api.com will be used to auto-detect your location based on your IP address. Location data is cached for 4 hours, and weather data is cached for 10 minutes to reduce API calls.
iwmenu - launcher-driven Wi-Fi manager for Linux - LinuxLinks
iwmenu (iNet Wireless Menu) manages Wi-Fi through your launcher of choice.
It works independently of NetworkManager and nmcli. Instead, it directly talks to the iNet Wireless Daemon (iwd) over D-Bus.
wlctl - TUI for managing WiFi using NetworkManager - LinuxLinks
wlctl is a TUI for managing WiFi using NetworkManager. It’s a fork of impala that uses NetworkManager instead of iwd.
This fork uses NetworkManager instead of iwd, so it works with your existing network configuration without conflicts.
