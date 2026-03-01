news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 01, 2026



Quoting: The atomic Linux distro nobody talks about just got a big update —

A few weeks ago, I gave AerynOS a spin because nobody was really talking about it. What I found was a cool little distro that offered the atomic experience without the immutable filesystem. Usually, the two go hand-in-hand, so it was interesting to see what happened when a distro adopted one but not the other.

Now, the AerynOS team has posted an update for version 2026.02 of the operating system. And while there's a lot to go over, they're all interesting changes that should make AerynOS even better to use.