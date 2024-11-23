OpenSUSE: Tumbleweed Review and Hackweek
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2024/47
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
As there was hackweek this week, attention on the Stagings might have been a bit distracted, although it does not look like anything was stuck longer than usual. We have released 5 snapshots during this week (1114, 1115, 1117, 1118, and 1119).
The most relevant changes this week are: [...]
Daniel García Moreno: openSUSE Hackweek 24
It's the time for a new Hack Week. The Hack Week 24 was from November 18th to November 22th, and I've decided to join the New openSUSE-welcome project this time.
The idea of this project is to revisit the existing openSUSE welcome app, and I've been trying to help here, specifically for the GNOME desktop installation.