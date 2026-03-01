news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 01, 2026



Quoting: This Ubuntu-based distro might be the easiest Windows escape route yet —

One of the things that makes switching from Windows really difficult is habit. After years of using the operating system, you have built muscle memory that helps you scale through the day in the most efficient way. Even some of the best Linux distros for Windows users underestimate the significance of this.

I found a lesser-known Linux distro that actually gets it. For the first time in years, when I want to talk about the best distros for Windows users, I may no longer default to Linux Mint, Zorin OS, and Ubuntu. There is now AnduinOS, and its resemblance to Windows 11 is uncanny.