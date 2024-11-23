Archinstall 3.0.1: Improved Partition Management and System Stability

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 23, 2024



Archinstall 3.0.1, a guided TUI (Text User Interface) installer for Arch Linux that aims to simplify the setup process for new users while preserving the flexibility and control seasoned Linux users expect, has just been released.

Although this version might seem like a minor patch, it addresses several critical bugs and makes various improvements that ultimately provide a smoother experience for users installing Arch Linux.

In this patch release, the developers mainly focused on refining existing features and fixing bugs that surfaced with version 3.0. One significant area of focus was partition management.