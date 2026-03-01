news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 01, 2026



Quoting: BashCore - Debian-based live Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

BashCore is a Debian-based live Linux distribution tailored for security professionals, networking enthusiasts, and students. It’s offered in multiple editions to suit different needs and workflows.

The original BashCore release is a lightweight, command-line-only system built on Debian’s Oldstable branch, providing a minimal and efficient environment. BashCoreX expands on this with the Xfce desktop, several privacy-focused web browsers, and a selection of productivity applications.

The BashCoreZ, BashCoreT, and BashCoreTX editions are based on Debian Stable and range from ultra-minimal configurations to a fully featured Xfce desktop experience.

Finally, BashLabOS is designed as a general-purpose distribution for everyday computing. It includes the Xfce desktop along with applications such as GIMP, LibreOffice, and multiple web browsers. Across its editions, the distribution incorporates Tor and other privacy-enhancing tools.