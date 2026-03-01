pearOS – Arch-based Linux distribution

news

pearOS is an Arch-based desktop Linux distribution that delivers a macOS-inspired look and feel, built on top of the KDE Plasma desktop environment. It combines a polished theme and custom icon set with a curated selection of applications to provide a cohesive user experience.

The distribution includes its own installation tool, the pearOS Installer, along with a dedicated welcome application to help users get started. For file management, it ships with GNOME Files.

pearOS comes preloaded with a range of popular desktop, web, and multimedia applications, including the Gwenview image viewer, Firefox web browser, Elisa music player, and Kate text editor.