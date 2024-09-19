Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Linux Gizmos ☛ Fanless PC with N97 CPU Dual GbE LAN and Dual HDMI Ports Supporting 4K at 60Hz
The QBiX-ADNAN97-A1 is an industrial-grade computing system engineered for robust performance and reliability. Featuring a compact, fanless design, it supports a DDR5 memory system, SATA 3.0, and dual GbE LAN ports, ensuring robust wired connectivity.
Linux Gizmos ☛ LiteWing is an Open-Hardware, Wi-Fi-Controlled Drone Powered by the ESP32 Microcontroller
CircuitDigest recently launched LiteWing on Kickstarter, a Wi-Fi-controlled mini drone powered by the ESP32 microcontroller. Designed for hobbyists and engineers, LiteWing offers a fully programmable DIY platform, providing an affordable entry into drone technology for both beginners and advanced users.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Adafruit Showcases New Feather Form-Factor Board Powered by RP2350
Adafruit is set to enhance its Feather product line with the new Feather RP2350, featuring Raspberry Pi’s latest RP2350 chip. This upcoming board introduces a novel HSTX Port along with support for MicroPython and CircuitPython, making it accessible for both beginner and experienced developers.
Arduino ☛ Agitating homemade PCBs with ease
If you want to make PCBs at home and you don’t happen to own a CNC mill, then you’ll probably need to turn to chemical etching.
The DIY Life ☛ I Tried The New TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus, Is It Any Good?
A few months ago I built an all-SSD NAS using a Raspberry Pi 5 and a quad-SATA hat from Radxa. By adding a 2.5Gb Ethernet adapter, I managed to get pretty good transfer speeds out of it. I got about 260MB/s writing files to the NAS and 200MB/s reading files from the NAS.
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 801: JBang — Not Your Parents Java Anymore
This week Jonathan Bennett and Jeff Massie chat with Max Rydahl Andersen about JBang, the cross-platform tool to run Java as a system scripting language. That’s a bit harder than it sounds, particularly to take advantage of Java’s rich debugging capabilities and the ecosystem of libraries that are available. Tune in to get the details, as well as how polyglot files are instrumental to making JBang work!
