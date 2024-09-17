posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 17, 2024



Quoting: The Linux file system structure explained | ZDNET —

The way the Linux file system is laid out makes perfect sense. I've been using Linux for so many years that I can't imagine another file system making more sense. When I consider how the Windows file system is laid out, my eyes gloss over and I can only think, "What?" and "Why?"

However, for those who are new to Linux, those file system names might not make any sense. That's okay because I'll clear up the confusion for you. Don't worry, I'll do this in a way that anyone can understand.

Let's get started.