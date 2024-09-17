The Linux file system structure explained

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

GNU Linux-Libre 6.11 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers

Based on the just-released Linux 6.11 kernel branch, the GNU Linux-libre 6.11 kernel is here to clean up the AMDGPU isp, tn40, rtl8192du, cs40l50, rt1320, and pcie-rcar-gen4 drivers, as well as new AArch64 (ARM64) devicetree files.

MX Linux 23.4 Released with Linux Kernel 6.10, Based on Debian 12.7

Almost four months after MX Linux 23.3, the MX Linux 23.4 update is here based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12.7 “Bookworm” operating system release. This means that most of the packages, including the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel, have been updated to the versions from Debian Bookworm’s repos.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 15th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Linux Kernel 6.11 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Linux 6.11 include a new driver subsystem to enable support upstream for Bluetooth/WLAN chips on Qualcomm platforms, getrandom() support to vDSO on x86 systems adding a new kind of mapping to mmap(2) that lets the kernel zero out pages anytime under memory pressure, virtual CPU hotplug support for AArch64 (ARM64) ACPI systems, and a new mechanism to create interrupt domains.

LinuxGizmos.com

GENESYSM-ADN6: A 3.5″ SubCompact System with Triple 2.5GbE LAN Ports

AAEON has introduced the GENESYSM-ADN6, a fanless 3.5″ SubCompact System designed for edge computing. Powered by Intel Core Processor N-series CPUs, it offers a compact, efficient solution for sectors like smart retail, industrial automation, and edge gateways. The system features strong connectivity, including three LAN ports with Intel Ethernet Controller I226 for 2.5GbE networking.

Milk-V DuoModule Eval Board with RISC-V Core, 8051 Core, and Linux Support

The Milk-V DuoModule 01 Evaluation Board offers a versatile platform for evaluating the Duo Module 01, featuring Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and eMMC storage. It enables developers and makers to prototype solutions using the SG2000 SoC, with open-source documentation to streamline development.

news

The Linux file system structure explained

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 17, 2024

Quoting: The Linux file system structure explained | ZDNET —

The way the Linux file system is laid out makes perfect sense. I've been using Linux for so many years that I can't imagine another file system making more sense. When I consider how the Windows file system is laid out, my eyes gloss over and I can only think, "What?" and "Why?"

However, for those who are new to Linux, those file system names might not make any sense. That's okay because I'll clear up the confusion for you. Don't worry, I'll do this in a way that anyone can understand.

Let's get started.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

MX Linux 23.4 Released with Linux Kernel 6.10, Based on Debian 12.7
MX Linux 23.4 has been released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.
TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen3 Linux Laptop Launches with AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
German-based Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today the 3rd generation (Gen3) of the TUXEDO Gemini 17 Linux-powered laptop with updated components.
Linux 6.11
Sunday afternoon here in Vienna, and 6.11 is out
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 15th, 2024
The 205th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 15th, 2024.
 
Lilbits: Furi FLX1 Linux smartphone, Tile’s new Bluetooth trackers, and Haiki OS R1 Beta 5
The Furi FLX1 is a $499 smartphone from with a 6.6 inch FHD+ 120 Hz IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 50MP primary camera
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
The 5 best Linux distributions for students - from middle school to college
Linux distros are ideal operating systems for educational environments for multiple reasons
Plasma 6.2 Beta in KDE neon Testing Edition
Back from the fun of Akademy in Würzburg we can now get to the important task of testing Plasma 6.2 beta
This Week in KDE Apps
Welcome to the first post in our "This Week in KDE Apps" series! You may have noticed that Nate's "This Week in KDE" blog posts no longer cover updates about KDE applications
Redox OS is the fastest Linux distro I've tested, and you should try it despite what it's missing
If you want to get a glimpse of what the future of operating systems could look like, Redox OS is a great place to start
The Linux file system structure explained
If you're new to Linux, knowing how the file system is laid out will alleviate some confusion
Games: Steam, Anti-Cheat (Rootkit), Anomaly Agent, and More
9 stories from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Secure Boot-neutering PKfail debacle is more prevalent than anyone knew
The debacle was the result of non-production test platform keys used in hundreds of device models for more than a decade
FreeBSD 13.4-RELEASE Announcement
FreeBSD is an operating system used to power modern servers, desktops, and embedded platforms
GNU Linux-Libre 6.11 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers
The GNU Linux-libre project announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.11 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers.
Android Leftovers
Android launcher developers team up in bid to get Google to fix the experience
Germany’s Sovereign Tech Fund Injects €688K into Samba
SerNet secured €688,800 in funding from Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund to boost Samba's security, scalability, and functionality
today's leftovers
Ubuntu, Fedora, and BSD
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Programming Leftovers
Programming related picked, many about Python
Software: Rclone, PDFsam, pgmoneta, and More
Some free/libre software news
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
some hardware picks
Security Leftovers
Security picks
8 Of The Best MMORPGs To Play On Linux (Via Steam)
Because sometimes you just want to get away from Windows.
Enable KDE Plasma 6 Style Floating Bar in Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial shows how to enable floating top panel in Ubuntu 24.04
Linux dev swatted and handcuffed live during a development video stream - perps remain unidentified
a 25-year Free and Open Source Software developer
MX Linux 23.4 Released, Here’s What’s New
MX Linux 23.4 "Libretto" released, bringing bug fixes, kernel 6.1, app updates, and more. Based on Debian 12.7 "Bookworm."
5 Things I Learned From The Arch Linux Distro Switch
Arch Linux could be your next step in the Linux journey. Here, I highlight, what I experienced with the change
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Review: PorteuX 1.6
The most recent new-to-me distribution I have tried is PorteuX, a member of the Slackware Linux family
today's howtos
a few more technical posts
Kdenlive 24.08.1 released
Kdenlive 24.08.1 is out and we urge all to upgrade
Shotcut 24.09 Video Editor Brings Fixes for Major New Bugs, Improvements
Shotcut 24.09 was released today as the latest stable version of this versatile, free, open-source, and cross-platform video editing software written in Qt using MLT (Multimedia Authoring Framework).
VirtualBox 7.1 Released with Qt 6 GUI, Wayland Support for Clipboard Sharing
Oracle released today the final version of the VirtualBox 7.1 open-source and cross-platform virtualization software, a major update that introduces a revamped UI and new features.
Milk-V DuoModule Eval Board with RISC-V Core, 8051 Core, and Linux Support
The Milk-V DuoModule 01 Evaluation Board offers a versatile platform for evaluating the Duo Module 01
GNU/Linux Leftovers
and some TCO story
today's howtos
first batch for the week
Deepin 23 GNU/Linux Released with Download Links, Mirrors and Torrents
Congratulations to Deepin Developers for the official release of Deepin OS 23
Games: Microsoft-Centric Propaganda, Steam Deck SteamOS 3.6.13 Beta and Board Games
Some gaming centric news
Many Anniversaries [original]
Many anniversaries lately
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Programming Leftovers
Programming picks
Fedora, KDE, Games, and More
today's leftovers
today's howtos
only 4 for now, plus criticism
Security: YARA 4.5.2 Release and "Linux" FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt)
Blaming everything on "Linux"
Linux Kernel 6.11 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.11, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.
Ubuntu Prompting Client is Here to Make Snap Apps Safer
Prompting Client is the latest security effort for snap software, and acts as a companion to the new desktop Security Center app
Niri 0.1.9 Unveils Enhanced Workspace and Window Management
Niri 0.1.9, the scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor, now features IPC event streams, on-demand VRR, NVIDIA flicker fixes, and more
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, GNU/Linux Matters, GNU World Order, The Linux Link Tech Show, and More
4 new episodes
Akademy 2024 Reports
3 more Akademy 2024 reports
Microsoft's Systems Collapsing Again (Amid Mass Layoffs Every Month)
as usual
Debian, Openwashing, and Windows TCO
today's leftovers
today's howtos
afternoon batch of howtos for today
Pacman 7.0 Required Manual Intervention for Local Repositories
Attention Arch users, Pacman 7.0 has just landed in stable Arch's repos
Immich 1.115 Allows Manual Linking of Live Motion Photos
Immich 1.115 self-hosted photo and video backup solution addresses backlog issues and introduces improved album management
enhancd – next-generation cd command
enhancd is an enhanced cd command integrated with a command line fuzzy finder based on the UNIX concept
This week in Plasma: 6.2 beta release!
Technically Akademy isn’t part of Plasma, but most of KDE’s movers and shakers were here in Würzburg for Akademy 2024 this week
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux
via Invidious
Scheduled Maintenance Ahead [original]
Our uptime since the migration has been good
Perl Programming Picks
from perl.org (latest)
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles