posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 17, 2024



Quoting: Redox OS is the fastest Linux distro I've tested, and you should try it despite what it's missing | ZDNET —

This is a bit of a departure for me in the Linux distribution review area because Redox OS isn't exactly a new Linux distribution. It's an experimental, UNIX-like, general-purpose, microkernel-based OS is written in Rust. Even after a year or so in development, Redox OS is nowhere near ready for regular (if any) usage. Nevertheless, it certainly impresses me.

Not with its looks. Redox OS is fairly average-looking.

Not with the amount of pre-installed apps. Redox OS only includes a handful of apps.

Not because of its stability. Being a pre 1.x release, Redox OS is not stable.

What is it about this operating system that has me so intrigued? Speed.

In all of my years of testing and using operating systems, I've never experienced anything this fast. Click on an app, and it's instantly open… and I do mean instantly.