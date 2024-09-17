Games: Steam, Anti-Cheat (Rootkit), Anomaly Agent, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Planes, Trains, and Automobiles Fest is live now
Running through until September 23rd at 5PM UTC — the Steam Planes, Trains, and Automobiles Fest has now launched. That's right, another mini-festival of discounts, demos and more.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Enlisted from Darkflow / Gaijin swapping from Easy Anti-Cheat to BattlEye
Darkflow Software and Gaijin Network Ltd have announced their multiplayer online shooter Enlisted will be changing the anti-cheat sometime in the coming days.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck Verified - your game highlights for mid-September 2024
Looking to pick up some more games for Steam Deck or Desktop Linux? Well, here's a whole bunch more that should work great. All the games listed here are Steam Deck Verified, which going by Valve's testing means they should just be click-and-play without any fussing around.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cyberpunk action-adventure Anomaly Agent gets Linux and macOS support
Released back in January 2024, Anomaly Agent from Phew Phew Games went on to get an Overwhelmingly Positive rating from Steam users and now it's officially available for Linux and macOS. It was already Steam Deck Verified using Valve's Proton.
GamingOnLinux ☛ PlayStation 1 emulator DuckStation changes license for no commercial use and no derivatives
There's been a bit of a furore in the emulation community lately centred around the PlayStation 1 emulator DuckStation, which has now seen two license changes recently. As far as I'm aware, DuckStation is the most popular emulator for Sony's classic PS1 console, due to it being fast and accurate.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve make even more changes for Steam store pages
Valve are continuing to tweak how Steam store pages are displayed, along with giving developers more tools to show exactly what they want.
GamingOnLinux ☛ An interview with the creator of Lutris
Want to learn a little more about Lutris, the popular Linux app for managing games, emulators and much more? Here's your chance.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Go spelunking in the Don't Starve Together - Depths of Duplicity free update
I haven't checked back on Don't Starve Together for quite a while now, but Klei Entertainment continue to make it one of the most interesting survival games around and the latest free update is out now with Depths of Duplicity.
GamingOnLinux ☛ 4A Games and Zen Studios staying with Embracer Group
Back in March there was the report that Saber Interactive split off from Embracer Group, with them potentially taking on 4A Games and Zen Studios.