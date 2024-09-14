This week in Plasma: 6.2 beta release!
Quoting: This week in Plasma: 6.2 beta release! —
Technically Akademy isn’t part of Plasma, but most of KDE’s movers and shakers were here in Würzburg for Akademy 2024 this week, so the list of technical work merged was understandably light; we were all busy with conference things! I’ve already blogged about my Akademy experience separately; check it out here if you’re interested.
Despite the pressures of Akademy, quite a few things happened anyway, including Plasma’s release manager Jonathan Riddell releasing a beta version of Plasma 6.2 while at the conference. I’m very happy with Plasma 6.2. It feels great already to me. I had no hesitation pulling down git master and compiling everything while at the airport waiting for my return flight, and indeed everything was fine. But please do test the beta and report bugs!
In addition some code work also got merged; check it out below! Expect the pace of work to pick up next week and beyond as we start implementing all the cool stuff we talked about during the conference.