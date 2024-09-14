posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 14, 2024



Quoting: Youtube channel eligibility - Keep dangling them carrots —

Here we are. There are three main conclusions to this article. One, I hate the cookie cutter corpo-greed "influencer" culture with a passion. But this culture is a direct outcome of the commercialization of online streaming platforms, because they purposefully allowed (and enabled) the worst of humanity to float to the top and make money off gullible poor sods out there. That's not directly related to Youtube, and yet it's 100% related to Youtube. Ads ruin everything. Everything.

Two, I hate inconsistency, sloppy design and "tiered" approach to platform usage. If Google wants to verify me, fine, but then do it in a consistent manner. You've done it before, there's no reason to do it seven more times, each time slightly more differently. Build a consistent system, and use it consistently. Simple. Furthermore, the fact I could spot half a dozen visual issues and bugs in just that one UI window tells me a great deal about Youtube's approach to UI design. Typical modern nonsense.

Three, what I do next. The sad part is, there's no good alternative to Youtube. There are some, but they are merely trying to be the next Youtube. At the end of the day, it's the same MBA-flavored model of greed, just with different wording and style. I can't blame them for trying to make money, but from a user perspective, at the end of the day, it comes down to the same thing. A nice new platform will be born, users will flock to it, it will get bought (acquired in corpo parlance), ruined by the corpo-drones, and repeat. And so, for the time being, I'll leave my videos on Youtube. If people watch them and enjoy them, great. Peace out.

Cheers.