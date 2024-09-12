posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 12, 2024



Quoting: Slimbook Titan report 4 - The good mojo is gone —

What can I say? The emotional yo-yo never stops. And that's a huge problem. The lack of consistency makes the Linux desktop look simply inadequate and amateurish. What can I tell people if they ask me, can I use Linux as my daily driver? The answer will be: yes, but. Only that's not how technology should work. You're not supposed to CHANGE your life and habits to serve technology. It's like the electric cars thing - start worrying about your driving routes, plans for multiple stops to recharge, worship the machine. Nope. Technology should serve the user. Period.

My Slimbook Executive, my other Linux-only laptop, works just fine with its Kubuntu 22.04. But that one is a classic, mainstream browsing-and-office machine, with an integrated GPU, no gaming stuff. And that's not good enough. Gaming is the bread 'n' butter of Windows usage. There are few things I desire more than to say bye to Windows and its low-IQ games. But I'm a realist, not a fanboy. And with a month-to-month psychological turmoil I must endure with these random-bug-after-update things, it's very hard to sound positive.

The fact Microsoft is now doing the same thing with their toy-like Windows 11 is no consolation, either. Two pointless don't cancel out. If you read my articles one after another, I come across as some bi-polar dinosaur. But it's not me. It's the disdain for the end user, the lack of true deep desire by Linux people to make Linux great. Oh they work hard, they are dedicated, they want to succeed, they are simply unaware that, at the subconscious level, they never want to stop being the underdog. Because being the big dog is a terrible, terrible responsibility. I can't blame them. Here and there, back in the day, I had my opportunity of being the big company guy, CTO stuff, whatever, and I decided it's not worth the hassle. Then again, I'm not offering any Dedoimedo software out there.

Well, there we are. In a month, or even sooner, I'll do something cool in Linux, and I'll be happy or cheerful again. Whatever. At the end of the day, it doesn't make any difference. Perhaps one day, we shall have maturity and stability in the Linux desktop space. For now, my Titan is back to being finicky. But I will work around this pointless kernel bug very shortly, so stay tuned. There's gonna be a tutorial for that in a couple of days. See you out there.