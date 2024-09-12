Cinnamon 6.4 to Debut with Revamped Default Theme
Addressing a long-standing issue with the aesthetics of the Cinnamon desktop environment outside of Linux Mint, the team will introduce a much-improved default theme starting with the upcoming Cinnamon 6.4.
This move is part of a broader initiative to maintain a pleasing visual experience across different distributions, which often neglect their own themes, leaving Cinnamon with default settings and a look that, let’s face it, isn’t the prettiest.
Linux Mint has long been praised for its user-friendly design, with the Cinnamon desktop being a core feature. However, Cinnamon's look outside the Mint distro often leaves users unimpressed. In many distributions, Cinnamon’s default visual style feels outdated and unrefined, giving the impression that its aesthetics have been neglected.
Part of the reason for this is Mint’s focus on the Mint-Y theme, which brings a more polished and modern appearance to the desktop. The default Cinnamon theme, however, is largely left untouched, serving as a fallback option for troubleshooting. With little attention from theme developers, this results in a less-than-appealing experience for users of other distributions that don’t implement Mint-Y.