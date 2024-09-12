KDE Plasma 6.2 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing, Here’s What’s New
KDE Plasma 6.2 promises new features like per-monitor brightness control, the ability to override apps that are blocking sleep or screen locking, Wayland color management protocol support, full Sticky Keys support on Wayland, as well as support for turning on the “autoscrolling” feature of the Libinput driver.
It also promises support for WebAuth for SAML-based network authentication, Enhanced Open (OWE) Wi-Fi security support, a new option to disable smooth scrolling in KDE apps, a power profile badge for the Battery widget’s icon, and a new option to use the color profile data built into your monitor.