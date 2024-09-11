Kali Linux 2024.3 Adds 11 New Hacking Tools, Improves Raspberry Pi Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 11, 2024



Coming more than three months after Kali Linux 2024.2, the Kali Linux 2024.3 release introduces 11 new tools, including graudit for source code auditing, gsocket for communication between two machines on different networks, hekatomb for extracting and decrypting all credentials from all domain computers, mxcheck for scanning e-mail servers, and sqlmc for checking all URLs of a domain for SQL injections.

Also included in Kali Linux 2024.3 is netexec, a network service exploitation tool that helps automate assessing the security of large networks, netscanner, a network scanner and diagnostic tool with modern TUI, obsidian, a private and flexible writing app that adapts to the way you think, sippts, a set of tools to audit SIP based VoIP systems, and sprayhound, a password spraying tool and Bloodhound integration.

