Kodi 21.1 "Omega"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 11, 2024



As this is a point release, there are no major changes since the previous version, and you should be fine to install this straight over the top of any existing Kodi 21.0 installation - indeed, this will happen, and probably already has happened, automatically on many platforms. However, as for all software installations, back up your userdata beforehand if you've any doubts or have anything you can't afford to lose (and definitely do this if you're going for a major version upgrade).

