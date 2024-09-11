Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Experience AI at UNESCO’s Digital Learning Week
We were honoured to attend UNESCO’s Digital Learning Week conference to present our free Experience AI resources.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ HaloMax Product Line for Long-Range, Low-Power Wireless Solutions
Teledatics’ HaloMax, recently featured on CrowdSupply, is a long-range wireless module designed for applications like smart agriculture, industrial control, and HAM radio. Operating in the sub-1 GHz band, it delivers reliable, power-efficient communication over extended distances with FCC-allowed maximum output power.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Asus X7433RE-IM-A is a 3.5″ Single Board Computer with Intel Atom X7433RE Processor
The X7433RE-IM-A is a 3.5” industrial single board computer designed for industrial applications, featuring the Intel Amston Lake System-on-Chip. It integrates Intel Deep Learning Boost and Advanced Vector Extensions 2 to enhance AI inference and accelerate workloads at the edge, specifically targeting IoT applications.
-
Adafruit ☛ Armulet allows Raspberry Pi to run Arm code on RISC-V
ARMULET is a C ARMv6M / ARMv8M-baseline emulator by Raspberry Pi. Raspberry Pi is using Armulet to run Arm code on RISC-V in the RP2350 bootrom. The effort could be augmented to run legacy Arm code on a RISC-V only architecture.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi updates 'bumpin sticker' with whatever song you're currently playing
The original plan was to connect the Pi to a hotspot on his phone to get an [Internet] connection but Dupont decided to go a different route to make the system more autonomous. A secondary board, the Boron IoT development board from Particle, is used to connect to the [Internet] using cellular data. This particular board requires no monthly service fee but it is limited in its data capacity which is ideal for a project like this.