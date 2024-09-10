Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
-
youtube-local - browser-based YouTube client - LinuxLinks
youtube-local is a browser-based client written in Python for watching YouTube anonymously and without the lag of the slow page used by YouTube. The YouTube API is not used.
One of the primary features is that almost all requests are routed through Tor.
This is free and open source software.
SpMp - YouTube music client with a focus on customization - LinuxLinks
If you frequently listen to music with YouTube, you may prefer a dedicated YouTube music player on your desktop.
We recently reviewed AudioTube, software which lets us search and listen to YouTube Music without needing a web browser. LinuxLinks was emailed by Dan Nowak who suggested we look at an alternative, SpMp. Thanks Dan for your suggestion.
Like AudioTube, SpMp is a free and open source YouTube music client. It focuses on customization of colours and song metadata.