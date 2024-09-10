posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 10, 2024



How to Make Your Career Suck Less is live

I wrote How to Make Your Career Suck Less in about ten days of furious typing, roughly 5,000 words per day. It all came out in a wild burst. Later on, I added a little bit of shine and polish, and rearranged a couple of chapters, but the essence of it captures the tragicomic nature of work in the tech world.

Now, jokes aside (to an extent), I am convinced this book will be useful. I genuinely believe it has a lot of excellent tips and tricks for people early or half-way through their careers. Different chapters handle different situations, problems and projects, like your manager, your on-stage presence, whitepapers, interpersonal skills, and then some. I tried to keep it real, reduce preaching to a minimum, and add humor where possible. I hope this will be an enjoyable read, i.e., one that will suck less. Take care, fellow readers!