posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 05, 2024



Quoting: Here's Everything New in GNOME 47 —

The GNOME desktop is one of the most popular Linux graphical desktop environments. It’s been adopted as the official desktop by Debian, Ubuntu, and Fedora Linux, which has helped its popularity grow.

It’s not without controversy. The workflow revamp and changes to the traditional desktop metaphor introduced in GNOME 3, created a schism resulting in the birth of competing desktops such as Cinnamon and MATE.

Undeterred, the GNOME developers made even more significant changes in GNOME 40, which used a new release numbering scheme, and introduced a sideways desktop workflow instead of the usual vertical one.

Since GNOME 40, the interim builds have been delivered collections of mainly small changes, tweaks, and performance improvements, rather than groundbreaking changes. GNOME 47 continues in that vein.