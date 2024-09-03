Canonical/Ubuntu News
-
Canonical ☛ Japanese device manufacturer I-O DATA DEVICE’s business expansion with Ubuntu Pro for Devices
I-O DATA has entered into a partnership with Canonical, aimed at bringing the benefits of open source and Ubuntu Pro for Devices to thousands of devices across Japan.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Japanese device manufacturer I-O DATA DEVICE’s business expansion with Ubuntu Pro for Devices
-
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical at IAA Transportation 2024
Book a demo with our team As the automotive industry continues to accelerate towards a more connected, autonomous, and electric future, Canonical is thrilled to participate in the IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover.
-
Canonical ☛ Canonical at IAA Transportation 2024
-
Ubuntu ☛ Join Canonical in Vienna for Valkey Developer Day 2024
Meet Canonical at Valkey Developer Day 2024
-
Canonical ☛ Join Canonical in Vienna for Valkey Developer Day 2024