today's howtos
-
Unix Men ☛ Nc Command in Linux: Tool to Debug Network Issues
The “nc” command is often referred to as “Netcat”. It is a flexible yet robust tool often used in the GNU/Linux and other Unix based OS environments. It is a powerful utility to read from and write to network connections using either UDP or TCP.
-
Geeky Gadgets ☛ How to switch to GNU/Linux OS – Beginner’s Guide
Ever felt like your computer is holding you back or your privacy is being abused? Have you ever wondered if there’s an alternative to the constant updates and sluggish performance of Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Windows? Many backdoored Windows users are now turning to GNU/Linux for its flexibility, control, and ability to breathe new life into old hardware.
-
Unix Men ☛ DD Command in Linux
The dd command is a powerful and versatile utility in Unix-like operating systems, including Linux. Often referred to as “data duplicator” or “disk destroyer” (due to its potential for misuse), dd is primarily used for low-level operations on data.
-
Matrix - Just 1 wobbly line rather then a rain!
$ clear; sleep 5; echo 'while :; do printf "\e[32m%*s\e[0m" $(tput cols) $(shuf -e {0..1} -n $(($(tput lines) * $(tput cols)))); sleep 0.1; done'Remove clear; sleep 5 and echo for not doing sample!
-
Matrix - Just 1 wobbly line rather then a rain! (shorter)
$ while true; do printf "\e[32m%*s\e[0m" $(tput cols) $(shuf -e {0..1} -n $(tput cols)); sleep 0.1; doneNo sample. Try it and see the magic!
-
Unix Men ☛ SFTP Port Number: Understanding Basics of Secure File Transfer
SFTP is otherwise known as Secure File Transfer Protocol. It is a network protocol that allows secure file moving advantage over a network.
-
Width/Heigth of a terminal window.
$ w=$(tput cols);h=$(tput lines); echo $w:$h
-
Fish Hunting. Shark is missed!
$ echo -e "><(((°>"
-
What's the time!
$ echo -e $(date +%Y:%M:%D)| sed 's/0/????/g; s/1/????/g; s/2/????/g; s/3/????/g; s/4/????/g; s/5/????/g; s/6/????/g; s/7/????/g; s/8/????/g; s/9/????/gThis is for you who want a new challenge! See ya on level +99!
-
Dominic Szablewski ☛ A Simple Archive Format for Self-Contained Executables
The build/run instructions for the example games for high_impact were subtly wrong:
make sokol ./build/game_sokol
make sokolcompiles the Sokol version, converts all assets and puts the results (executable and converted assets) into the
build/directory. So far so good. Where it falls apart is in the next line:
./build/game_sokol. The executable starts just fine, but it's looking in the current directory (
./) for all the assets, can't find them and terminates.
-
ML4W Dotfiles 2.9.6 as AUR. Quick install of HYPRLAND for Manjaro per Stephan Raabe
An exact sequence of steps to be undertaken
-
Dougie Richardson: Plesk high swap usage
Seen warnings about high swap consumption in Plesk on Ubuntu 20.04.6 LTS:
Had a look in
topand noticed
clamavdusing 1.0G of swap. After a little digging around, it might be related to a change in ClamAV 0.103.0 where non-blocking signature database reloads were introduced.
-
Welcome to Watson Tech World!
Welcome to Watson Tech World! 🤗💻📊 This article kicks off our journey into technology, covering topics like software reviews, tutorials, AI, and data science. You can watch the video version of this article below—be sure to check it out!
-
Unix Men ☛ Bash Shebang: Using Script Interpreters
The shebang, also known as ‘hashbang’ or pound-bang, is a crucial element in Unix-like operating systems, including Linux. It’s the first line of a script that tells the system which interpreter to use when executing the file. Understanding the bash shebang is fundamental for anyone writing shell scripts or working with Unix-based systems.
-
How to Become an Ethical Hacker in 2024?
The word ‘hacker' originally defined a skilled programmer proficient in machine code and computer operating systems. Today, a 'hacker' is a person who consistently engages in hacking activities, and has accepted hacking as a lifestyle and philosophy of their choice. Hacking is the practice of modifying the features of a system, to accomplish a goal outside of the creator's original purpose.