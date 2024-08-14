today's howtos
TecMint ☛ How to Install GCC and Development Tools on RHEL-based Systems
In this article, we will explain how to install GNU C and C++ compilers and their related Development Tools such as automake, autoconf, flex, bison, etc. in RHEL-based distributions.
TecMint ☛ How to Install GCC (C and C++ Compiler) on Fedora
In Fedora, the C compiler tool is part of a package called gcc (GNU Compiler Collection), and this article will guide you through the steps to install gcc and get started with compiling C programs on Fedora.
OSTechNix ☛ Count Characters And Words In PDF Files Using Python In Linux
In this article, I'll guide you through creating a Python script that can count the number of words and characters in a PDF file in Linux.
ID Root ☛ How To Install VeraCrypt on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VeraCrypt on AlmaLinux 9. VeraCrypt is a fork of the discontinued TrueCrypt project, carrying forward its legacy while addressing security concerns and adding new features. It provides on-the-fly encryption, meaning data is automatically encrypted or decrypted as it’s written or read from storage devices.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GCC on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GCC on Linux Mint 22. The GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) is an essential tool for developers working with languages like C, C++, and more. As a versatile and powerful compiler, GCC is a staple in the GNU/Linux development environment.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install UNRAR on Linux Mint 22 or 21
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install digiKam on Linux Mint 22 or 21
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Rocky GNU/Linux 9 or 8
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Code::Blocks on Fedora 40 or 39
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install RabbitMQ on Ubuntu 24.04 Server
RabbitMQ is a free and open-source message broker. Supporting multiple message protocols, RabbitMQ is the most widely used message broker on the Internet.
HowTo Forge ☛ Linux curl Command Tutorial for Beginners (5 Examples)
While Web browsers are the primary medium through which users download stuff from the Internet, there are some GNU/Linux commands that also let you do this. In this tutorial, we will discuss one such command - curl - that among other things lets you download stuff from the Web.
