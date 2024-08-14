Red Hat and Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (kernel and roundcube), Fedora (microcode_ctl, pypy, python2.7, and python3.6), Oracle (389-ds-base, httpd, kernel, kernel-container, and linux-firmware), Red Hat (kernel-rt), SUSE (firefox, kubernetes1.23, libqt5-qtbase, openssl-1_1, python-gunicorn, python-Twisted, python-urllib3, and qt6-base), and Ubuntu (linux-aws-5.15, linux-gkeop-5.15, linux-ibm, linux-ibm-5.15, linux-raspi, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.15, linux-azure-fde, linux-azure-fde-5.15, linux-oem-6.8, linux-oracle-5.15, and qemu).
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM
Red Hat Official ☛ Resolve issues before customers notice them with Red Hat and Dynatrace
Automate intelligent IT operations e-book
Red Hat Official ☛ Ansible Automation Platform and ServiceNow ITSM Integration
At the same time, these change rates pose new challenges for keeping track of assets and states. Many organizations have explicit audit obligations and separation of duties requirements, and it makes sense for them to have a centralized workflow and asset tracking system to help meet these requirements.
Red Hat ☛ From Podman Desktop to containers in production
This article will take you through the process of getting started with Podman Desktop, creating a Node.js application (you can use your preferred programming language instead, if you like) and building it into a container using Podman Desktop, and configuring a continuous integration (CI) pipeline to build and push your container images to Quay.io using Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Actions workflows. In essence this is an introduction to the inner and outer loops of cloud-native development.
To get started, install Podman Desktop. This step is pretty straightforward, owing to the fact that Podman Desktop has a downloads page that supports typical installation flows for Linux, macOS, and backdoored Windows and has setup guides for each platform.
