Red Hat and Security Leftovers

This article will take you through the process of getting started with Podman Desktop, creating a Node.js application (you can use your preferred programming language instead, if you like) and building it into a container using Podman Desktop, and configuring a continuous integration (CI) pipeline to build and push your container images to Quay.io using GitHub Actions workflows. In essence this is an introduction to the inner and outer loops of cloud-native development.

To get started, install Podman Desktop. This step is pretty straightforward, owing to the fact that Podman Desktop has a downloads page that supports typical installation flows for Linux, macOS, and Windows and has setup guides for each platform.