Kubernetes v1.31 and More
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.31: PersistentVolume Last Phase Transition Time Moves to GA
For a v1.31 cluster, you can now assume that every PersistentVolume object has a .status.lastTransitionTime field, that holds a timestamp of when the volume last transitioned its phase. This change is not immediate; the new field will be populated whenever a PersistentVolume is updated and first transitions between phases (Pending, Bound, or Released) after upgrading to Kubernetes v1.31.
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.31: Elli
Editors: Matteo Bianchi, Yigit Demirbas, Abigail McCarthy, Edith Puclla, Rashan Smith
Announcing the release of Kubernetes v1.31: Elli!
Similar to previous releases, the release of Kubernetes v1.31 introduces new stable, beta, and alpha features. The consistent delivery of high-quality releases underscores the strength of our development cycle and the vibrant support from our community. This release consists of 45 enhancements. Of those enhancements, 11 have graduated to Stable, 22 are entering Beta, and 12 have graduated to Alpha.
Platform9 Arrives at Simplified Kubernetes With Fairwinds
Platform9 colludes with Fairwinds and centralizes on its managed Kubernetes-as-a-Service technology, and so the two companies hope they can create a Kubernetes cost control mechanism for public cloud deployment that is worthy of mission-critical applications.
Rafay Systems Adds Kubernetes Cost Optimization Capabilities to Management Platform
Rafay Systems today added a cost optimization suite of tools that continuously analyzes Kubernetes costs in a way that enables IT teams to invoke its management platform to automatically rein them in.