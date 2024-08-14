posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 14, 2024



Quoting: 5 most beautiful Linux distributions: 'Equal parts user-friendly and eye candy' | ZDNET —

I've used just about every type of Linux desktop imaginable. Over the years, one of the things that has most impressed me is the ability of Linux distribution developers to reinvent the wheel in ways that make the open-source operating system more efficient and more aesthetically pleasing at the same time. There's no limit to the creativity found in the open-source development world -- and the beauty of the Linux desktop is proof of that.

Beauty, as we know, is in the eye of the beholder. You might think Windows 11 or MacOS Sonoma is the most elegant desktop on the market -- and that's great. For me, however, you cannot beat some of today's Linux desktops for performance, reliability, simplicity -- and beauty!