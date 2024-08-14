Games: Stormgate, Steam Deck, Battle Train, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Ex-Blizzard devs new RTS 'Stormgate' out in Early Access, works on Linux but may need a small fix
Stormgate is a fresh RTS game set in an all-new science fantasy universe, it's hit Early Access today free to play but you may need a little tweak on Linux to run it. Developed by a whole bunch of Ex-Blizzard staffers including people who worked on StarCraft II, Warcraft III as well as C&C: Generals 2 and Wasteland 3, the team certainly knows their stuff.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Minishoot' Adventures developers rebuilt their UI to get it Steam Deck Verified
Well, SoulGame Studio certainly have my attention for their effort on getting Minishoot' Adventures up to Steam Deck Verified. Plus, the game looks really entertaining.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Battle Train could end up being my next favourite deck-builder
There's just something satisfying about laying down tracks, and then slamming a train into your enemy. Battle Train is an interesting spin on deck-builders and there's a demo out now. Tested on Kubuntu Linux with Proton 9.0-2, it worked to perfection.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Avoid a giant creepy boat stalking you in your kayak in this retro-horror game
For those readers who love the recent wave of retro-horror, Delta Kayak could be another good one to check out with a demo now live. Certainly wins points for some originality and total weirdness here.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get a better look at S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl in the Developer Deep Dive
A proper Developer Deep Dive is now available for the delayed S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and it's looking and sounding really promising.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The NoVR mod for Half-Life: Alyx has a big Summer 2024 update out now
With the rumours swirling around a new Half-Life game coming, this is an excellent time to play the updated NoVR mod for Half-Life: Alyx if you don't own a VR kit. And there's a big Summer 2024 update out now.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The huge graphics overhaul for settlement survival sim Necesse is out now
Mixing together elements of RimWorld and Terraria, the open world survival crafting game Necesse has a huge graphics overhaul update out now.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Sand in a Box is a fresh modern 'falling sand' playground out now on Steam
Developer Patryk Zieliński of Tiliasoft just released Sand in a Box in Early Access on Steam, a fresh and new falling sand game with a lot of toys to play with.