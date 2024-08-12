Programming Leftovers
Josef Strzibny: Introduction to Minitest Mocks
Test doubles likes mocks and stubs can help us with isolating code under test with the rest of the system. Here’s how to mock in Minitest.
Mocks
Mocks are usually small handcrafted objects that are ready to be passed to methods under test to invoke a specific scenario we want to see in the test.
Let’s imagine a small code example: [...]
Medevel ☛ Building and Deploying a Laravel App Using Docker
Laravel is a popular PHP framework known for its elegant syntax and robust features, making it a preferred choice for building modern web applications. It simplifies common tasks such as routing, authentication, and caching, allowing developers to focus on crafting high-quality applications.
Medevel ☛ Wave: Getting Your SaaS Development Started with Laravel
Wave is an open-source SaaS starter kit designed to make building SaaS applications with Laravel straightforward and efficient. It provides developers with a robust foundation to kickstart their projects without getting bogged down by repetitive tasks or complex configurations.
Tidy First? Recommendation to read Kent Beck's book
Most of the time programmers do not write new code. Instead, they read, try to understand, extend, and fix bugs in existing code. While some parts of KDE are pretty new and follow modern standards, many parts are more then two decades old -- following obsolete coding principles, using outdated ways of solving problems, and having additions from several persons with different styles. Often when we read code, we immediately spot things we could improve.
Kent Beck's approach is applying a series of small tidyings that leads to structural change and an overall better software design.
Medevel ☛ Skylark Editor is a Free Portable Lightweight Text/ Hex Editor
Skylark Editor is a lightweight, portable, and fast text and hex editor designed for efficiency and customization. It is ideal for developers, programmers, and anyone needing a robust editor that can handle both text and hex editing tasks.
Medevel ☛ Introduction to SQL Commands for Noobs
SQL (Structured Query Language) is the standard language for managing and manipulating relational databases.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ IntelliJ IDEA 2024.2 Released! New Default UI, Wayland Rendering Support
JetBrains announced the new 2024.2 release of its IntelliJ IDEA integrated development environment (IDE). The release uses new clean and modern UI as default, while classic one is available as plugin. For Linux, it auto-places window controls to left or right depends on your desktop settings.