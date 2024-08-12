Open Hardware and Retro: PineTime, Pi, and Video Game Preservation
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Elecrow CrowView Note Review: Portable Pi Projects
Elecrow’s latest project is a “laptop” for your choice of SBC. Designed with the Raspberry Pi 5 in mind, the CrowView Note brings a great screen, battery and keyboard making your Raspberry Pi truly portable.
-
Hackaday ☛ Better Living Through Hackery
Hackaday’s own [Arya Voronova] has been on a multi-year kick to make technology more personal by making it herself, and has just now started writing about it. Her main point rings especially true in this day and age, where a lot of the tech devices we could use to help us are instead used to spy on us or are designed to literally make us addicted to their services.
-
Hackaday ☛ Be Your Own DJ With QN8066 And An Arduino Library
The QN8066 is a fun little FM transmitter chip. It covers the full FM broadcast band and has built-in DSP. You would find this sort of part in car cell phone adapters before every vehicle included Bluetooth or an AUX port. [Ricardo] has created an Arduino library to bring the QN8066 to the masses.
-
Russell Coker ☛ Russell Coker: PineTime Status
Since my last blog post about the PineTime [1] I haven’t done anything exciting with it. I’ve been wearing it every day and it’s working reasonably well for me. It’s been working better since I changed to a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 as my main phone [2], so it seems that the Huawei Mate 10 Pro has some issues with Bluetooth that were making it unreliable.
A relative also has one which is working well for them but which had some problems, I only discovered that holding the button down for a long time (longer than usual for device reset) makes a PineTime reboot because of their issues. I also once had their device get into a bad state where the only thing I could do was flash a newer firmware which fortunately fixed the problem.
-
CNX Software ☛ Solder Party’s “RP2350 Stamp” modules features Raspberry Pi RP2350A or RP2350B microcontroller
Solder Party’s RP2350 Stamp is an update to the company’s tiny RP2040 Stamp module based on a Raspberry Pi RP2350A, and they also introduced the RP2350 Stamp XL module that makes use of the extra GPIO pins on the RP2350B, and a “RP2xxx Stamp Carrier XL” carrier board taking either module. >
-
Hackaday ☛ Video Game Preservation – Stop Killing Games!
It’s been an ongoing issue for years now. People who buy video games, especially physical copies, expect to be able to play that game at their leisure, no matter how old their console gets. This used to be a no-brainer: think about the SNES or Genesis/Mega Drive from the late 80s and early 90s. You can still buy one today and play the games without any issues. Not so with many modern, internet-connected games that rely on communication with servers the publishers own, whether or not the online features are necessary for gameplay. Stop Killing Games is a new initiative in the EU and worldwide to get enough valid petition signatures to force the issue to be brought up in parliaments all over the world, including the EU Parliament.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Pimoroni’s Debuts Latest RP2350-Based Development Boards and Kits
Pimoroni has introduced a range of new products centered around the Raspberry Pi RP2350 microcontroller. These offerings are designed for hobbyists, educators, and developers, providing various features for different project requirements.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ WIZnet Reveals New Enhanced Raspberry Pi Pico Boards with Ethernet Functionality
The W5500-EVB-Pico2 features the W5500 Ethernet Controller, which supports eight independent hardware sockets. This allows for handling multiple network connections simultaneously. Additionally, it includes 32 Kbytes of internal memory for TX/RX buffers, which is beneficial for managing larger data packets efficiently.