LILYGO Introduces Enhanced ESP32-Based Walkie Talkie in Latest Upgrade

This week, LILYGO spotlighted the T-TWR REV2.1, a versatile development board featuring advanced capabilities for wireless communication and GPS functionality. This latest iteration is available in both VHF and UHF variants and is compatible with the Arduino IDE, enhancing its appeal for user-friendly software development.

Internet Society

Going for Gold: Strong Internet Resilience Matters

When a host city is selected for the Olympics, major work begins to update the necessary infrastructure to accommodate thousands of athletes and millions of spectators.

Tor Project blog

Arti 1.2.6 is released: onion services, RPC, and more

This release contains a number of bugfixes, cleanups, and improvements, along with work on onion service client autorization, the RPC subsystem, and relay infrastructure.

Kernel (Linux) Leftovers

Leah Rumancik

Honoring a Fedora legend: Mel Chua
The Fedora Council recently received the news that Mel Chua, a Fedora contributor in the early and formative days of the Project, was placed in hospice care after a long battle against cancer
First Look at Serpent OS: Minimal GNOME Desktop and Rust-Based Package Manager
The wait is finally over and Ikey Doherty’s long-anticipated Serpent OS distribution has an ISO image that people can download and test on bare metal hardware or virtual machines to see what the fuss is all about.
Lancaster Photos From Journey [original]
took a few photos, enjoyed the nice views
Supercharge Your AppImage Management with Gear Lever App
Discover a fantastic Gear Lever user-friendly application for Linux that allows you to streamline, configure, and manage your AppImages.
Debian-Based eLxr Distribution Announced for Edge Deployments
Open source eLxr offers a seamless operating environment for edge-to-cloud deployments
Ubuntu Desktop is one of the many hundreds of actively maintained Linux distributions
Vanilla OS 2 Orchid is a Smashing Linux Distro Release
Are you ready to try something different? Vanilla OS 2 offers exactly that
Alpaca: A Linux GUI App to Manage Multiple AI Models Offline
Alpaca is a new and easy-to-use Linux GUI application that simplifies downloading and managing offline AI models locally on your PC.
 
Mozilla's Privacy and "Openness" Bluff, a Look at Thunderbird
"Opt-in" metrics planned for Fedora Workstation 42
Red Hat, through members of the Fedora Workstation Working Group, has taken another swing at persuading the Fedora Project to allow metrics related to the real-world use of the Workstation edition to be collected
Hardware and Open Hardware/Modding: Intel Crisis, Raspberry Pi, Arduino and More
PostgreSQL News: postgres-contrib.org, PGConf NYC 2024, pg_ivm 1.9, CloudNativePG 1.23.3 and 1.22.5
Software: FOSS Weekly, GNU Health, and More
Red Hat Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Android Auto voice commands are broken for calls for some users
Immich 1.111 Enhances Mobile Photo Editing
Immich 1.111, a self-hosted photo and video backup solution, rolls out an enhanced UI and new mobile photo editor features like rotate and crop
Slimbook Titan report 3 - I am happy with the machine, finally
My early experience with the Titan wasn't a good one
5 Linux terminal apps that are better than your default
The Linux terminal isn't something every user has to deal with
New Flock to Fedora Website Launched!
We are thrilled to announce the launch of the new Flock to Fedora website
GNOME bans Manjaro Core Team Member for uttering "Lunduke"
This is, without question, incredibly peculiar. Banning a prominent contributor? All because he posted a link to an article relevant to a topic being discussed?
Windows TCO: Ransom, ClownStrike, and Massive Microsoft Downtimes
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Software: Sinevibes Plugins, Forgejo, Arti 1.2.6
What Linux distro should I pick
Linux, being an open-source operating system, has several distributions called distros that best fit various user needs and expertise level
Fedora COSMIC Spin? Likely, Yes!
Fedora 42, scheduled for release in late April 2025, is likely to debut a new official COSMIC Spin
Debian Developer Shares Plans to Improve APT
Some under-the-hood work that should make a good impact
CheckMag | Toyota Motors and its Linux journey
All Toyota vehicles and Lexus vehicles are going to use Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) for the infotainment system here on out
Linux updates with an undo function? Some distros have that
Snapshots, failover, recovery, and uninstallation on a plate
Why Snap and Flatpak make Linux a better OS and how they're different
These package managers make it easy to turn Linux into a productivity powerhouse
Linux hits another all-time high for July 2024 according to Statcounter
Some more good news for you as according to statistics website Statcounter
These Are the 5 Most Beautiful Linux Distros
When it comes to Linux, functionality often takes center stage
5 Beginner-Friendly Linux Distros: Your Ultimate Guide for 2024
Contrary to what you might think, Linux is accessible to everyone
Firefox Nightly Makes Picture-in-Picture Mode MUCH Easier to Use
I find this feature super handy
Best Free and Open Source Software
Open source software at its finest
Top 7 Open Source Remote Desktop Software
Open source remote access software offer a number of benefits compared to using proprietary remote connection solutions like TeamViewer and others
Top 5 Open Source Reference Managers and Zotero Alternatives
Luckily, and like all the other categories of software
Games: Kitsune Tail, Mini Airways, and More
Retro/Open Hardware: 486, Raspberry Pi, and More
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Some Sunny Day
So, on the 11th of August 2024, the domain slated.org will cease to exist
today's howtos
Windows TCO: Human Casualties, Random, Downtime, and More
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
How to share your Android's Wi-Fi with your Chromebook
OpenTofu 1.8 Rolls Out New Features and Fixes
OpenTofu 1.8 open-source infrastructure as a code tool delivers early variable evaluation, new testing options, and key fixes
Cinnamon 6.2 Landed in LMDE 6 “Faye”
The Cinnamon 6.2 desktop environment and many other goodies debuted in the new Linux Mint 22 are now available to all LMDE 6 users
PipeWire 1.2.2 Addresses Audio Bugs and Performance Issues
PipeWire 1.2.2 multimedia framework update is out now! Fixes include async node fallout, JACK event mixdown, and Ardour export issues
Programming Leftovers
today's leftovers
ThingMagic and Open Hardware/Modding
Free Software: Linqa and Tor
Tor Browser 14.0a1 and more
today's howtos
First Arch Linux ISO Release Powered by Linux 6.10 Is Now Available for Download
As of today, those of you who want to install Arch Linux have a new ISO image that incorporates the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies, including Linux kernel 6.10.
Games: The Jackbox Megapicker, Temtem: Swarm, The Garden Path, and More
Systemd-Free Nitrux 3.6 Arrives with NVIDIA 560 Driver, Latest NVIDIA GSP Firmware
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.6 as the latest stable ISO snapshot of this Debian-based, immutable, and systemd-free GNU/Linux distribution.
This unofficial native Linux Jagex Launcher app lets me grind skills with ease
Jagex is between a rock and a hard place when it comes to offering Linux support for its official launcher
Why I Finally Switched to Linux and Don’t Regret It
Linux is often treated as a joke by non-users, but there are many reasons to love distributions like Ubuntu and OpenSUSE
LightBurn Turns Back The Clock, Bails On Linux Users
While there are open source projects like LaserWeb
TUXEDO launches InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 Linux laptop
TUXEDO Computers has launched the 9th generation of its InfinityBook Pro 14
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Many users associate desktop Linux with their daily repetitive grind
ArmSoM RK3588 AI Module7: An Open-Source Alternative to Nvidia Jetson Nano
According to the Wiki pages, this embedded platform will be supported by operating systems such as Armbian, Debian, and Ubuntu, ensuring versatility in software development
Open source driving the future of EV charging
Canonical announces collaboration with DFI and PIONIX
5 reasons why Linux will overtake Windows and MacOS on the desktop - eventually
Although Linux still only commands single digits in market share, I expect that to rise exponentially over the coming years
Security Leftovers
Play Classic Video Games With RetroArch on Ubuntu 24.04
Learn how to install the RetroArch emulator on Ubuntu and other Linux distributions and play your favorite classic games on your PC.
Today in Techrights
COSMIC Team Interview: Building Your Own User Experience
We’re gearing up to release the alpha for COSMIC, a new desktop environment for Linux
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
today's howtos
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Programming and Standards Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux, What’s in the SOSS?
Security Leftovers
New Games You Can Play on GNU/Linux with Proton, Nintendo Switch Emulator on Linux, 86Box 4.2 supports the wonderful ESS AudioDrive
Wine 9.14 Released
The Wine development release 9.14 is now available
today's howtos
Funtoo Linux Project Being Discontinued?
Funtoo Linux to end? Founder Daniel Robbins announces the project's closure in August
today's leftovers
Latest From Red Hat
Free Software Leftovers
today's howtos
Windows TCO: Voting Machine Security, Windows XP, Botnets, and Ransomware
Super Grub2 Disk 2.06s4 System Rescue Tool Released with Btrfs Support
Super Grub2 Disk 2.06s4 system rescue live ISO tool, which helps you boot into almost any operating system when it fails to boot, has been released with new features and improvements.\
Android Leftovers
Tuya Ivy smart flower pot monitors your plant&#039;s inner feelings
Ubuntu Touch 20.04 OTA-5 Release is Here!
If you are one of the few using it, you might want to update
Open Source Alternatives to Google Photos that Can be Self Hosted
Google Photos can be replaced using these open-source self-hosted photo applications
LibreOffice 24.8 RC2 is available for testing
LibreOffice 24.8 will be released as final at the end of August, 2024
Games: Athena Crisis, Enshrouded, and More
We met our new associate member goal thanks to you!
We are very happy to announce that we surpassed our spring goal
Git 2.46 Is Out with a Bunch of Improvements
Git 2.46 distributed revision control system brings better error handling, enhanced color parsing, new global options, updates to symbolic refs, and more
Canonical Reports Revenue Growth in 2023, Reaching $251 Million
In 2023, Canonical's revenue rose by $46M, driven by gains in sales, marketing, and R&D, with operating profit at $45M
AppImage Fan? You Need to Check Out ‘Gear Lever’
AppImages are great: a single runtime containing all of the dependencies needed for an app to run in a double-click binary that can be run from anywhere on your system
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This Linux distro is inspired by Windows' UI - and it works surprisingly well
Deepin is the way to go
LabPlot funded through NGIO Core Fund
This year we applied to NLnet’s NGI Zero Core open call for proposals in February 2024
Another Outage Hits Microsoft: A Few Days After Crowdstrike Crash, Tech Giant's 365 Services Face Issues
leaving users grappling with degraded service and access challenges
Making sense of font selection
It’s been a while since my last blog post regarding text
10 things I always do immediately after installing Linux - and why
I've tested countless Linux distributions over the years
What is sudo in Linux and why is it so important?
Here's how to use this powerful tool
New HowTos in PCLinuxOS Magazine
Repo Review: GNU TeXmacs
GNU TeXmacs is a free/libre scientific document editor, designed to create beautiful technical documents using a WYSIWYG interface
PCLinuxOS Screenshots, Fonts, and More
Today in Techrights
