Python Programming Leftovers

The NumPy project released version 2.0.0 on June 16, the first major release of the widely used Python-based numeric-computing library since 2006. The release has been planned for some time, as an opportunity to clean up NumPy's API. As with most NumPy updates, there are performance improvements to several individual functions. There are only a few new features, but several backward-incompatible changes, including a change to NumPy's numeric-promotion rules. Changes to the Python API require relatively minor changes to Python code using the library, but the changes to the C API may be more difficult to adapt to. In both cases, the official migration guide describes what needs to be adapted to the new version.

The 2.0.0 release was in development for 11 months, much longer than the typical NumPy release. In that time, 212 contributors sent 1078 pull requests — nearly a tenth of all pull requests made to date against the project's GitHub repository. The NumPy 2.0.0 transition manages to address many small problems across the API, while not creating too much work for users of the library.