today's leftovers
Étienne Deparis ☛ Various updates to my web authoring and publishing tools
I just released several updates to the little softwares I created. I built them for my own usage, but I’d be curious to know if another one tried them or even use them.
Time flies and habbits change. When I began to write code, it was mostly in PHP. Later I switched to ugly shell scripts and more robust python scripts or apps. For the last eight years I gradually, but surelly move to ruby for everything. So don’t be surprised if more and more of my tools are in ruby.
LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (firefox, java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-17-openjdk, java-21-openjdk, libndp, openssh, qt5-qtbase, ruby, skopeo, and thunderbird), Debian (thunderbird), Fedora (dotnet6.0, httpd, python-django, python-django4.2, qt6-qtbase, rapidjson, and ruby), Red Hat (389-ds-base, firefox, java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, libndp, qt5-qtbase, and thunderbird), Slackware (httpd), SUSE (apache2, chromium, and kernel), and Ubuntu (apache2, linux-aws, linux-azure-fde, linux-azure-fde-5.15, linux-hwe-5.15, linux-aws-6.5, linux-lowlatency-hwe-6.5, linux-oracle-6.5, linux-starfive-6.5, and linux-raspi, linux-raspi-5.4).
GNU Projects
Taler ☛ GNU Taler news: Video interview with Mikolai Gütschow on payments for the Internet of Things
On the occasion of the Point Zero Forum's Innovation Tour, Evgeny Grin has interviewed Mikolai Gütschow who designed and implemented solutions for the payments in the Internet of Things (IoT).
Games
Pi My Life Up ☛ Setting up a Core Keeper Dedicated Server on Linux
Core Keeper is a 2D multiplayer survival sandbox game. It takes inspiration from other hit sandbox games such as Minecraft, Terraria, and Stardew Valley. You can mine, craft, farm. and explore a procedurally generated underground world.
Pi My Life Up ☛ Installing SteamCMD on Linux
SteamCMD is the command line tool for the popular Steam client. Using this tool, you can perform many of the actions you would through the desktop interface using the terminal.
