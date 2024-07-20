today's leftovers

I just released several updates to the little softwares I created. I built them for my own usage, but I’d be curious to know if another one tried them or even use them.

Time flies and habbits change. When I began to write code, it was mostly in PHP. Later I switched to ugly shell scripts and more robust python scripts or apps. For the last eight years I gradually, but surelly move to ruby for everything. So don’t be surprised if more and more of my tools are in ruby.