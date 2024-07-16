Open Hardware/Modding: SparkFun, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
CNX Software ☛ SparkFun RTK EVK offers GNSS with centimeter accuracy, WiFi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE Cat 1, and Ethernet connectivity
SparkFun RTK EVK is a fully-enclosed GNSS platform designed for fixed or mobile high-precision positioning and navigation applications with centimeter accuracy thanks to RTK (real-time kinematic) technology implemented with modules from u-blox. About two months ago, Sparkfun introduced the RTK Torch waterproof GNSS surveyor with Unicore UM980 GNSS module with RTK support, ESP32 for WiFi/Bluetooth, and an STM32WLE5C LoRa SoC.
CNX Software ☛ Rockchip RKLLM toolkit released for NPU-accelerated large language models on RK3588, RK3588S, RK3576 SoCs
Rockchip RKLLM toolkit (also known as rknn-llm) is a software stack used to deploy generative Hey Hi (AI) models to Rockchip RK3588, RK3588S, or RK3576 SoC using the built-in NPU with 6 TOPS of Hey Hi (AI) performance. We previously tested LLM’s on Rockchip RK3588 SBC using the Mali G610 GPU, and expected NPU support to come soon. A post on X by Orange Pi notified us that the RKLLM software stack had been released and worked on Orange Pi 5 family of single board computers and the Orange Pi CM5 system-on-module.
Arduino ☛ Ride safer with these DIY bicycle lights
Many people around the world live in cities designed for cars, with bicycle use being a distant afterthought. That makes cycling dangerous and lights can do a lot to make riding safer. That’s why Giovanni Aggiustatutto designed this DIY system that includes headlights, a taillight, turn signals, and even an integrated odometer/speedometer.
Arduino ☛ Meet Real Robot One V2: A mini DIY industrial robot arm
Started in 2022 as an exploration of what’s possible in the field of DIY robotics, Pavel Surynek’s Real Robot One (RR1) project is a fully-featured 6+1-axis robot arm based on 3D-printed parts and widely available electronics.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Maker community takes over where Fractal Design stopped and produces miniature North case for Raspberry Pi users
Thanks to skilled designers and the proliferation of 3D printing, you can build your version of the gorgeous Raspberry Pi case that Fractal Design doesn't seem interested in selling.