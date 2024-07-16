KDE and GNOME Development
K Desktop Environment
Python Bindings for KDE Frameworks: GSoC Midterm Review
Week 7 of my 14-week GSoC project has finished, which means that it’s time for a midterm update! Many things have happened since the last update.
I added support for KI18n, KGuiAddons, KNotifications, KUnitConversion and KXMLGui. That was faster than expected. I also created a small unit conversion demo using KUnitConversion (it’s written in Python):
We have decided to move on to upstream the bindings to their corresponding repositories. For that, I set up a development environment and I’m now adding the code to each library.
Week 7 recap - vector approach
Currently, I have three separate ideas. First idea is that in kis_tool_freehand where stroke initialization and end stroke exists, we populate a vector, filter out extra points and then take out corner pixels before passing it down. The problem I am ...
GNOME Desktop
Sam Thursfield: Status update, 15/07/2024
Was a great weekend for me with a trip to Ovar, Portugal to watch amazing Bixiga 70 and eat delicious Portuguese food. Not such a great weekend for the England men’s football team or Donald trump.
Work has been hard this month, my client work transitioned into something of a support role for a system which we are supposed to be decommissioning, and gave me little head space to focus on other work.
Looking back at the last year, I’ve done a lot of interesting open source work, and I’m heading to the GNOME conference in Denver next week to talk about some of it. I’ll talk about QA on Friday during “You’re Always Breaking GNOME” and then on Monday: “Workshop: openQA testing for your GNOME app, module or service” which will cover how to write tests with openQA and how to use the in-development support for testing unmerged branches in modules.
