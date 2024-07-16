KDE and GNOME Development

Week 7 of my 14-week GSoC project has finished, which means that it’s time for a midterm update! Many things have happened since the last update.

I added support for KI18n, KGuiAddons, KNotifications, KUnitConversion and KXMLGui. That was faster than expected. I also created a small unit conversion demo using KUnitConversion (it’s written in Python):

We have decided to move on to upstream the bindings to their corresponding repositories. For that, I set up a development environment and I’m now adding the code to each library.