posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 07, 2024



Quoting: Ubuntu 23.10 Support Ends July 11 – Upgrade Soon! - OMG! Ubuntu —

Which, to orient the blissfully slow who, like me, remain convinced 2024 has only just started, is this week: July 11 is on Thursday.

As an interim/short-term support release, Ubuntu 23.10 gets just 9 months of support (i.e., updates from Canonical and Ubuntu developers) from the date of its release. Having arrived in October 2023, July 2024 is when the ‘Mantic Minotaur’ is no-more.

But what happens when support for an Ubuntu release ends and it hits end-of-life (EOL)?

Truth be told, it’s incredibly dramatic.

As soon as the clock strikes midnight and July 11th begins the Ubuntu 23.10 desktop starts to crumble. The top bar caves in, shattering at the bottom of the screen. Apps explode on launch. Nautilus sets about shredding all personal files, without warning.