posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 07, 2024



Quoting: What's Come Of OpenSUSE As Of Its Leap 15.6 Release? —

The Leap 15.6 update was a minor update mainly consisting of package updates, but perhaps the Leap 16.0 update will be bigger in the future with more features expected to land in the openSUSE realm.

Regardless, you should always think of openSUSE as a stable, solid, and interesting option that you can use as your daily driver.