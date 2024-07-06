today's leftovers
OSTechNix ☛ PIKIMOV – A Free Online Alternative To Adobe After Effects
PC Mag ☛ Sick of Microsoft? How to Make the Switch From Windows to Linux | PCMag
This is why I recommend starting with Linux Mint for the first Linux installation. Linux Mint is a perfect in-between option: It's designed for beginners, offers a familiar desktop environment, and is based on Ubuntu, so you can ask for help from the enormous Ubuntu/Mint community. I'll be using Mint for the purpose of this guide. It's not my personal distro of choice, but it's great for new Windows migrants, and it's easier to explore other distros once you nail down the basics.
Windows 11 updates Start Menu with louder Abusive Monopolist Microsoft advertisements
Microsoft has slowly been changing Windows 11 to feature more advertisements for its products, pushing users to adopt its services such as OneDrive, Microsoft 365, Xbox Game Pass, and more.
Darren Goossens ☛ Windows xp in 2024
At some point I looked at it and put a new (IDE!) HDD into it, and by then xp was out of support and the machine’s specs were not going to let it run a newer version of Windows. I played with Linux on it. And at one time also messed around with ReactOS, which aims to clone Windows circa 2003, so was certainly in the frame.
BSD
Stefano Marinelli ☛ From Cloud Chaos to FreeBSD Efficiency
Today they spend about 1/10 of what they used to spend before, they have more control over their data and the tools they use. Undoubtedly, all this was also caused by poor optimization and control by those who manage the infrastructure, but the question is: how often do people decide that, in the end, it is okay to spend more (especially if it is someone else’s money) rather than go crazy for hours behind such a situation? While having defined and limited resources (albeit elevated) poses different problems - but of optimization. And in the age of energy and resource savings, it might be wise to give more importance to optimization.
Abundance led to waste.
