today's leftovers

Today they spend about 1/10 of what they used to spend before, they have more control over their data and the tools they use. Undoubtedly, all this was also caused by poor optimization and control by those who manage the infrastructure, but the question is: how often do people decide that, in the end, it is okay to spend more (especially if it is someone else’s money) rather than go crazy for hours behind such a situation? While having defined and limited resources (albeit elevated) poses different problems - but of optimization. And in the age of energy and resource savings, it might be wise to give more importance to optimization.

Abundance led to waste.