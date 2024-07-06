Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 27 2024
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.
Red Hat ☛ Reproducible OpenJDK builds
The popularity and widespread use of open source software across the world has formed the basis for many important innovations in computing, but has also raised important questions: Who writes the software I am using, how is it built, and should I trust that it will do what it claims? Answering these questions becomes increasingly complex as the number of permutations of use rises.
Kevin Fenzi: First week of july 2024 random musings
A bit of a short week this week, as thursday is 4th of july holiday in the US and I am taking friday off, but still a bunch of goings on.
koji was having some bad days on sunday/monday. Turns out that our block_retired script that runs at the start of every rawhide compose figured out that all the packages in epel7 were now end of life/retired and so it started trying to untag and block all of them. Unfortunately this script is normally meant for a few packages being retired and it wasn’t really setup well to handle trying to deal with 15k packages at once. Also, we don’t actually want it to untag those packages, we want to keep them around for historical reasons mostly. So, I managed to figure out what was going on and stop it, but it had untagged about 10k packages by then. Will look at cleaning this up more next week.
Timothée Ravier ☛ Manual action needed to resolve boot failure for Fedora Atomic Desktops and Fedora IoT
Since the
39.20240617.0and
40.20240617.0updates for Atomic Desktops and the
40.20240617.0update for IoT, systems with Secure Boot enabled may fail to boot if they have been installed before Fedora GNU/Linux 40. You might see the following error:
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: PHP version 8.2.21 and 8.3.9
RPMs of PHP version 8.3.9 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 38 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).
RPMs of PHP version 8.2.21 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 38 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).
The packages are available for x86_64 and aarch64.
There is no security fix this month, so no update for version 8.1.29.
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: PHP 8.4 as Software Collection
Version 8.4.0alpha1 has been released. It's still in development and will enter soon in the stabilization phase for the developers, and the test phase for the users (see the schedule).