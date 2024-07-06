Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

A bit of a short week this week, as thursday is 4th of july holiday in the US and I am taking friday off, but still a bunch of goings on.

koji was having some bad days on sunday/monday. Turns out that our block_retired script that runs at the start of every rawhide compose figured out that all the packages in epel7 were now end of life/retired and so it started trying to untag and block all of them. Unfortunately this script is normally meant for a few packages being retired and it wasn’t really setup well to handle trying to deal with 15k packages at once. Also, we don’t actually want it to untag those packages, we want to keep them around for historical reasons mostly. So, I managed to figure out what was going on and stop it, but it had untagged about 10k packages by then. Will look at cleaning this up more next week.