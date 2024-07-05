Security Leftovers and TCO of Windows

The recent fixes for Ghostscript vulnerabilities in Ubuntu versions emphasize the ongoing need for vigilance against emerging threats. Users and organizations should ensure their systems are updated promptly to protect against potential exploits. By keeping your software updated, you ensure you have the latest security patches in place and minimize the risk of your system being compromised.

Additionally, leveraging techniques like Linux live patching can further enhance security without downtime. Conventionally, patching the Linux kernel would involve a reboot of the system which is often impractical for mission-critical systems. Live patching allows you to apply security updates to a running kernel without having to reboot the system.

TuxCare’s KernelCare Enterprise offers live patching for all popular Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Debian, RHEL, AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, CentOS, CloudLinux, Amazon Linux, and more. Furthermore, it automates the patching process ensuring the consistent and prompt deployment of patches on the system. This minimizes the risk of missing or delayed patches that could leave systems vulnerable.