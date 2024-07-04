posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 04, 2024,

updated Jul 04, 2024



Quoting: OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 Release Candidate - OpenMandriva —

We are excited to announce the unscheduled Release Candidate for OpenMandriva rolling release model, ROME 24.07. This release brings significant updates and improvements.

One of the most notable changes is the switch to Plasma 6 as the default desktop environment. This major release of the KDE Plasma desktop offers a range of new features and enhancements.

Our release engineers have worked diligently to ensure that Plasma 5 and Plasma 6 packages can coexist when necessary. While we believe Plasma 6 is ready for everyday use, we also provide an up-to-date ISO image featuring the latest stable Plasma 5 desktop for those who prefer it.

ROME 24.07 and the upcoming OMLx Rock 5.1 (fixed point release) will be the last sets of install images to offer the Plasma 5 desktop. These releases include the latest and expected final versions of Plasma 5, making them ideal for users who wish to continue using the 5.x series for an extended period.

Although thorough internal testing indicates a smooth transition, we highly recommend a fresh installation if you opt for Plasma 6 to fully enjoy the latest desktop environment features.