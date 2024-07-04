posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 04, 2024



Quoting: Celebrate Independence Day this Fourth of July by switching from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux —

The truth is, celebrating Independence Day by transitioning to Linux could also mean independence from high software costs. Linux distros and most applications are free, which can significantly reduce computing expenses, an appealing consideration given the rising costs associated with proprietary software.

This July 4, as you reflect on freedom and independence, consider giving Linux a try. It's more than just changing operating systems; it's a step towards greater control, improved security, and potential cost savings. Embrace the spirit of independence and let Linux be part of your celebration.