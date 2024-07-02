posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 02, 2024



Quoting: GNOME- What I’d like to know as a newcomer | by Tamnjong Larry Tabeh | Jul, 2024 | Medium —

Simply put, GNOME is a free and open-source desktop interface that lets users interact with their computers through graphical elements like icons, windows, and menus, instead of just command lines. GNOME is widely used in Linux distributions like Fedora and Ubuntu.

The GNOME community comprises a diverse group of people, including software developers, designers, translators, documentation writers, and users. These contributors come together to improve and maintain GNOME and a collection of other Free and Open Source Projects (FOSS) that use GNOME.